Jun 07, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Around the country in 150 days! A look at BJP chief Amit Shah’s nationwide tour
In a 5-month long nationwide tour, BJP chief Amit Shah will visit all 29 States and 7 Union Territories
The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are still some way away, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is already gearing up for it.
In a 5-month long nationwide tour, BJP chief Amit Shah will visit all 29 States and 7 Union Territories.
In all, he will cover nearly 100,000 kilometres – equivalent to driving around the earth two and a half times!
Watch this video to know more…Liked the video? Then Subscribe to Insight 18 and never miss our videos