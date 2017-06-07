App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 07, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Around the country in 150 days! A look at BJP chief Amit Shah’s nationwide tour

In a 5-month long nationwide tour, BJP chief Amit Shah will visit all 29 States and 7 Union Territories

Around the country in 150 days! A look at BJP chief Amit Shah’s nationwide tour

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are still some way away, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is already gearing up for it.

In a 5-month long nationwide tour, BJP chief Amit Shah will visit all 29 States and 7 Union Territories.

In all, he will cover nearly 100,000 kilometres – equivalent to driving around the earth two and a half times!

Watch this video to know more…

