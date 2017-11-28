'Answer roll call with Jai Hind': BJP Minister Vijay Shah to students of all govt schools of MP

A few days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that people in India should use words "Mata" and "Pita" for their parents, a state minister has announced that from now onwards, the students will have to answer their roll call with "Jai Hind".

School Education Minister Vijay Shah made the announcement while addressing NCC cadets from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on NCC Day at the Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal last Sunday.

If implemented, children government schools will reply ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘Yes Sir’ or ‘Yes Madam’ during attendance call. The order is intended to instil a “sense of national pride within the students.”

Shah believes that the new order will help instil national pride in the students, say multiple media reports.

The minister also proposed making a circular necessary in 1.22 lakh government schools to be issued this week that will make the National Anthem mandatory, and an advisory for the same be issued to all private schools as well.

“I don’t think anyone will have any objection to it,” he said as per multiple reports.

Last year in December, Shah had made singing the national anthem and hosting the tricolour mandatory in all schools in Madhya Pradesh, a non-compliance to which would lead to the school’s recognition being cancelled.

A similar proposal was previously made for the city of Satna, also in Madhya Pradesh, back in September.

The BJP-led state government has been trying to introduce measures to promote nationalism in various state institutes.

Back in October, Bhopal’s Municipal Corporation had suggested playing the national anthem at the start of every day and the national song in the evening at its headquarters.