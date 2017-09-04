Another reshuffle likely for miffed NDA allies

Moneycontrol News

The NDA government is planning another reshuffle for its allies including AIADMK and Janata Dal (United), reports The Indian Express.

On Sunday, the reshuffle was majorly for the BJP members. JD(U) and Shiv Sena chose to stay away from the oath-taking ceremony.

The far-right party broke an old alliance with the BJP in October Assembly elections of 2014 soon after NDA rose to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May. However, the party mended its alliance again with the BJP in the same year.

JD(U) was expecting at least two berths in the Union Council of Ministers, the report said.

“We would respond in a positive way if we get an offer in a respectable manner,” JD(U) secretary-general KC Tyagi told The Indian Express.

Shiv Sena, which claimed it was not invited for the reshuffle, on Sunday said the NDA was 'almost dead'.

"BJP-led National Democratic Alliance exists only on paper. Whenever BJP wants some support like in Presidential election or in Parliament, we are remembered," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

The NDA, Raut said, is almost dead and is restricted to only allied parties meeting.

On Sunday, the Cabinet was reshuffled as nine ministers took oath. Four ministers were promoted to the cabinet rank as the ruling party prepares for general elections in 2019.