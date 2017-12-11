Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's two-year-old grandson richer than him

For the seventh consecutive year the family of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), declared its assets to the public.

Information Technology Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh, who happens to be CM Chandrababu Naidu's son, made the declaration about the assets in Amaravati on December 7.

As per a statement made by Lokesh- who also is the general secretary of the Telegu Desam Party- CM Naidu is the poorest in the family and owns assets worth Rs 2.53 crore, while his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari holds assets worth Rs 25.41 crore, reported The News Minute.

To add on to that, even Naidu’s grandson, Nara Devansh is richer than Naidu himself- Devansh, presently two years old, has assets worth Rs 11.54 crore.

Overall, there has been a decline in Naidu’s assets. He had declared assets worth Rs 3.73 crore and liabilities worth Rs 3.06 crore.

Heritage Group, a publicly traded dairy company in which the family owns 50.60 percent shares, is the chief source of the CM’s family income, said Lokesh.

Son Nara Lokesh has assets worth Rs 15.21 crore while his wife Nara Brahmani possesses assets to the tune of Rs 15.01 crore, said the report.

A previous report by the Hindustan Times from back in April 2017 had stated that Lokesh’s assets as per his affidavit were Rs 330 crore, further listing it as a 23-fold jump in growth.

Lokesh also maintained that despite several cases filed against the group by Congress ministers on grounds of suspected irregular activity nothing could be proved so far.