App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 11, 2017 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's two-year-old grandson richer than him

Chnadrababu Naidu is by far the ‘poorest’ in the family , and even his grandson surpasses him in terms of possessed wealth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

For the seventh consecutive year the family of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), declared its assets to the public.

Information Technology Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh, who happens to be CM Chandrababu Naidu's son, made the declaration about the assets in Amaravati on December 7.

As per a statement made by Lokesh- who also is the general secretary of the Telegu Desam Party- CM Naidu is the poorest in the family and owns assets worth Rs 2.53 crore, while his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari holds assets worth Rs 25.41 crore, reported The News Minute.

To add on to that, even Naidu’s grandson, Nara Devansh is richer than Naidu himself- Devansh, presently two years old, has assets worth Rs 11.54 crore.

related news

Overall, there has been a decline in Naidu’s assets. He had declared assets worth Rs 3.73 crore and liabilities worth Rs 3.06 crore.

Heritage Group, a publicly traded dairy company in which the family owns 50.60 percent shares, is the chief source of the CM’s family income, said Lokesh.

Son Nara Lokesh has assets worth Rs 15.21 crore while his wife Nara Brahmani possesses assets to the tune of Rs 15.01 crore, said the report.

A previous report by the Hindustan Times from back in April 2017 had stated that Lokesh’s assets as per his affidavit were Rs 330 crore, further listing it as a 23-fold jump in growth.

Lokesh also maintained that despite several cases filed against the group by Congress ministers on grounds of suspected irregular activity nothing could be proved so far.

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #India #Politics

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.