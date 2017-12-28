App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 28, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Anantkumar Hegde should apologise or be sacked: Opposition parties

Hegde should either apologise or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a call on whether such a person should continue as minister, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters outside Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI)
Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI)

Opposition parties took strong objection to Union minister Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on amending the Constitution and said such a person should have no place in the council of ministers.

Hegde should either apologise or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a call on whether such a person should continue as minister, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters outside Parliament.

He said opposition parties had raised the matter with Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and claimed that the government has sought time till tomorrow to respond on their demands.

"Opposition parties are of the opinion that any minister who does not believe in the Constitution of India, should have no place in the council of ministers, in the Government of India, it is for the prime minister now (to take a call on him)," Azad told reporters.

related news

"Either Hegde should apologise in both Houses and to the nation or the prime minister should take a decision on whether such people should continue," he said.

"The Government has asked us to give time till tomorrow. So, we have agreed. Let the Government decide," he added.

Azad said the Congress and other opposition parties have sought an apology from the minister concerned who has uttered these words. The apology should not be to Parliamentarians but to the entire nation, he said.

"This Constitution is applicable to each and every citizen of India irrespective of caste, religion. The prime minister should take a decision, whether such people should continue in the Government or not," he said.

Both Houses were disrupted by opposition members over Hegde's remarks.

The minister of state for skill development had said at an event in Karnataka that he respects the Constitution but "it will be changed in the days to come".

tags #Anantkumar Hegde #India #Narendra Modi #Opposition #Politics

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.