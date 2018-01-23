Anandiben Patel sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Governor

Senior BJP leader Anandiben Patel was today sworn in as the governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Hemant Gupta administered the oath of office to Patel at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his cabinet colleagues and other leaders were among those present at the ceremony.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh read out the warrant of appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind, appointing Patel as the governor of MP.

Patel, the former chief minister of Gujarat, is now the full-time governor of MP.

Earlier, Ramnaresh Yadav retired from the gubernatorial post in MP in September 2016, following which Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli was holding the additional charge of the central state till now.