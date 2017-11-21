An election in name only: Rahul Gandhi's elevation is a foregone conclusion

Rahul Gandhi is set to become the next president of the Congress — currently led by his mother Sonia Gandhi — with the party announcing election dates for the top post on Monday.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) said that elections for the post of president will be held on December 16 and counting of votes will take place on December 19.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently the party's vice president, is expected to be the sole candidate in the election, which means he will most likely be elected unopposed.

According to the party, a notification for the election will be issued on December 1 and nominations will have to be filed by December 4.

Without another candidate, the December 11 deadline for withdrawal of candidature and the consequent December 16 election will be rendered irrelevant as a single valid candidate will automatically be elected as the Congress president. In such an event, the Congress will most likely announce Rahul Gandhi's elevation on the last date of scrutiny, which is December 5.

The fact that Rahul Gandhi's elevation is almost a foregone conclusion should come as no surprise given that the Nehru-Gandhi family has occupied the Congress president’s post for the majority of the post-Independence era. With nearly 20 years under her belt, Sonia Gandhi has served the longest tenure at the helm.

In December 1997, the then Congress president Sitaram Kesri is said to have received an eight-line note from Sonia Gandhi’s secretary announcing the entry of Rajiv Gandhi's widow into active politics.

Kesri knew his time as the party president was up and in March 1998, Sonia replaced him as the Congress president in what some called a “bloodless coup”. Kesri had earlier risen to the position with a majority vote of 80 percent.

Before being dethroned, Kesri had said in an interview that Sonia had entered active politics to save Congress which was suffering after being distanced from the Nehru-Gandhi family.

A challenge to the Gandhi-Nehru leadership was never well digested by the larger Congress party. In 2000, Jitendra Prasada was the first to contest against Sonia Gandhi for the President’s post and he lost. He had stated that he was fighting for “inner-party democracy” in the Congress. Although Gandhi said there was nothing wrong about Prasada contesting against her, he earned the ire of Sonia’s supporters, who were the large majority in the party.

In a letter to Ram Niwas Mirdha, chairman of the party's Central Election Authority (CEA), Prasada had demanded an immediate review of the election process in the organisation. Even so, Sonia Gandhi has held firm for nearly two decades with no visible opposition coming to the fore.

From 1978 onwards, when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi became Congress President, the position has been occupied by a member of the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty, barring the election of PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991. After her seven-year silence, Sonia Gandhi stepped into politics and within a 100-day period she became the party president.

Twenty years on, she looks set to hand over the reins to her son Rahul, who will also likely be named as the Congress’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 general elections in due course.