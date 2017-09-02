App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Sep 02, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to address BJP's youth workers in poll-bound Gujarat

The event, being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), is likely to see over one lakh participants, who will interact directly with Shah through video-conferencing facilities to be provided across 100 centres in the state

In a bid to reach out to the party's young supporters in poll-bound Gujarat, the BJP's youth wing will organise an interactive session here on September 10, to be addressed by party chief Amit Shah.

The event, being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), is likely to see over one lakh participants, who will interact directly with Shah through video-conferencing facilities to be provided across 100 centres in the state.

Party's state in-charge and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav told this to reporters here today.

Shah will address the participants from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Auditorium in Ahmedabad.

"On September 10, BJP's youth wing, under the leadership of its state president Rutvij Patel, will organise 'Adikham Gujarat' (Steadfast Gujarat) town hall programme. The event will be held in 100 centres across the state in which over one lakh youths will take part," he said.

"Party's national president Amit Shah will take questions from the young participants and address them through video conferencing facility from Ahmedabad," Yadav added.

"Through the programme, the BJP will connect with the party's youth supporters to take forward the concept of 'New India' propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek their commitment to the party," he said.

BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said that young supporters will also be able to place their questions through social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, as well as through WhatsApp on mobile number--7878182182.

A website, www.adikhamgujarat.com, will also be launched on Monday for the same, he said.

