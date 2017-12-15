App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 15, 2017 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah makes Rajya Sabha debut

Shah, 53, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament in August, walked in just minutes before the proceedings began.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah today made his parliamentary debut, occupying a front row seat in the Rajya Sabha on the opening day of the winter session.

Shah, 53, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament in August, walked in just minutes before the proceedings began.

Members of the treasury benches, including several ministers, stood up to welcome him. Some thumped desks and others clapped as a smiling Shah greeted them with folded hands.

He then went straight to his assigned seat in the front row.

related news

Shah has been allocated the aisle seat right next to the two-seat block were Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit.

Rajya Sabha members sit in a semi-circle, facing the Chair. The semi-circle is divided into six blocks of seats separated by aisles.

The ruling side is seated on the one side of the semi- circle and the principal opposition party, Congress on the other. Other parties including allies of the ruling party or those in the opposition occupy the middle blocks.

Jaitley and Modi have seats in the front row of the first block. Shah has been allotted the seat in the next block where he has the company of Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan and Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.

When Shah walked in ministers including Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha, HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar and I&B Minister Smriti Irani thumped and clapped to welcome him.

After he was seated, some members walked up to him to greet him.

The seat allotted to Shah was previously occupied by M Venkaiah Naidu, who after being elected Vice President in August is now the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The front row seats in the block next of his has AIADMK and TMC leaders.

The seats in the next block used to be occupied by Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), rebel JD-U leader Sharad Yadav and BSP's Mayawati till the last session.

However, with the CPI(M) deciding against giving Yechury a third term, his seat is now occupied by his fellow-comrade T K Rangarajan.

While JD-U members have moved near treasury benches since Nitish Kumar broke ranks with Lalu Prasad's RJD and joined the NDA, its rebel leader Sharad Yadav has been disqualified.

The BSP supremo quit the Rajya Sabha in July, complaining that her voice was being muzzled. After her resignation, her seat has been given her confidante and BSP leader Satish Mishra.

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.