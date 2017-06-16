Amit Shah arrives in Maharashtra; to meet Uddhav Thackeray

BJP president Amit Shah today began his three-day Mumbai visit during which he will also meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP chief's upcoming meeting with Thackeray assumes significance as Shiv Sena has threatened to take an "independent stand" in the presidential election and also in wake of the ongoing war of words between allies over issues like farm loan waiver and the possibility of snap polls in Maharashtra.

Shah landed here this morning as a part of his extensive tour programme of various states.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar welcomed Shah after he landed at the Mumbai airport.

After coming out of the airport, Shah accepted the greetings of several BJP workers who had gathered outside.

The BJP president then left for Shivaji Park to offer floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and Bal Thackeray.

Later today, Shah is scheduled to meet party MPs, MLAs, state unit office bearers, morcha presidents, presidents of districts and mandals and other elected representatives in south Mumbai.

That meeting would be followed by another with BJP ministers in Maharashtra government at the chief minister's residence 'Varsha'.

On Saturday, Shah would meet the core committee members of the state at 'Vasant Smriti' - Mumbai BJP's office in Dadar.

Shah is scheduled to meet Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra on Sunday.

The same day, Shah will attend a meeting in connection with the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Birth Centenary year at Sahyadri guest house and also review various programmes to strengthen the party at the booth level.

During his visit, which concludes on Sunday, Shah is also expected to interact with some intellectuals from Mumbai.

The Mumbai visit is part of the country-wide tour programme undertaken by Shah from April to September, party sources said.

So far, the BJP chief has visited 10 states, they added.