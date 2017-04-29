App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 29, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah arrives in Jammu & Kashmir on two-day visit

The visit assumes significance in view of the deteriorating security condition in the state and tension between coalition partners--the BJP and the PDP--following certain remarks made by some BJP leaders and a minister.

Amit Shah arrives in Jammu & Kashmir on two-day visit

BJP National President Amit Shah today began a country-wide 95-day tour from Jammu to strategize ways to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level with an eye to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The visit assumes significance in view of the deteriorating security condition in the state and tension between coalition partners--the BJP and the PDP--following certain remarks made by some BJP leaders and a minister.

Shah arrived at the Jammu airport this morning, where the ministers and party leaders received him. He was later taken to the Government Guest House in a big cavalcade in a scooter and motorcycle rally.

Jammu wore a beautiful look with thousands of flags, flowers and banners donning the roads.

Flanked by BJP leaders Ram Lal, Jitendra Singh and Anil Jain, Shah is scheduled to address a meeting of MPs, MLAs, MLCs, VCs and state office bearers at the Government Convention Centre.

He will later address a large gathering of senior citizens at the same venue.

The BJP office in a tweet said that Shah today began the 95-day long country-wide visit from Jammu and Kashmir.

The main aim of the visit was to strengthen the party at the booth-level and to spread and reach out to the last man in the last row with the prime minister's pro-poor schemes, it said.

The BJP national president will inaugurate Nanaji Deshmukh Library and e-Library tomorrow, followed by release of a book at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar.

At the same venue, Shah will chair a meeting of the heads of department, he said.

The BJP national president will also hold separate meetings on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Birth Centenary Karya Vistar Yojana, Aajeevan Sehyog Needhi and Finance, IT, Social Media and Election Management.

Shah's visit also assumes prominence in view of the tension between the PDP and the BJP last week which was followed by the meetings between Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deescalate the situation.

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Jammu&Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Mehbooba Mufti #PDP #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.