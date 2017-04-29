Amit Shah arrives in Jammu & Kashmir on two-day visit

BJP National President Amit Shah today began a country-wide 95-day tour from Jammu to strategize ways to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level with an eye to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The visit assumes significance in view of the deteriorating security condition in the state and tension between coalition partners--the BJP and the PDP--following certain remarks made by some BJP leaders and a minister.

Shah arrived at the Jammu airport this morning, where the ministers and party leaders received him. He was later taken to the Government Guest House in a big cavalcade in a scooter and motorcycle rally.

Jammu wore a beautiful look with thousands of flags, flowers and banners donning the roads.

Flanked by BJP leaders Ram Lal, Jitendra Singh and Anil Jain, Shah is scheduled to address a meeting of MPs, MLAs, MLCs, VCs and state office bearers at the Government Convention Centre.

He will later address a large gathering of senior citizens at the same venue.

The BJP office in a tweet said that Shah today began the 95-day long country-wide visit from Jammu and Kashmir.

The main aim of the visit was to strengthen the party at the booth-level and to spread and reach out to the last man in the last row with the prime minister's pro-poor schemes, it said.

The BJP national president will inaugurate Nanaji Deshmukh Library and e-Library tomorrow, followed by release of a book at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar.

At the same venue, Shah will chair a meeting of the heads of department, he said.

The BJP national president will also hold separate meetings on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Birth Centenary Karya Vistar Yojana, Aajeevan Sehyog Needhi and Finance, IT, Social Media and Election Management.

Shah's visit also assumes prominence in view of the tension between the PDP and the BJP last week which was followed by the meetings between Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deescalate the situation.