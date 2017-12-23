App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 21, 2017 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allow scrutiny of EVMs, Karnataka minister Kharge tells EC

Kharge further said that the Election Commission can make use of the techies and experts in Karnataka to test the EVMs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission of India has been reduced to "a puppet" at the Centre's hands and emphasised that it should pave way for public scrutiny of EVMs.

The Congress government in Karnataka is writing to  the election commission with suggestions on electronic voting machines, state minister for information technology and tourism Kharge said.

However, the ball is in the court of the election commission whether to agree or not, he said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, the minister said, "We are ready for our suggestions  and even experiments. But the moot question is whether the  election commission is ready."

related news

He said the election commission has to agree with the state's proposal first.

"The election commission has been reduced to a puppet  at the hands of the Union government. Even, the Centre has to agree with it (the proposal)," the minister said.

Kharge said the EC can make use of the techies and  experts in Karnataka to test the EVMs.

He clarified that he is raising the matter not because of upcoming Karnataka assembly polls but because EVMs are used from the panchayat level to Lok Sabha polls.

Kharge referred to reports claiming that a candidate contesting the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh could not get his own votes.

He said Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel in Gujarat too had expressed reservation on the EVMs. PTI GMS RA BN .

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #EVMs #India #Politics

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.