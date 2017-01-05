Jan 05, 2017, 10.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18's Bhupendra Chaubey, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that all hell will break loose if the government announces the Union Budget on February 1 and has demanded to postpone it to March 8.
All hell will break loose if Budget is presented on Feb 1: TMC
