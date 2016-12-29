Akhilesh to up the ante with parallel list of poll candidates

Party leaders close to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he was likely to release a parallel list of and had even prepared a list of 167 names to be pitted against SP's official nominees.
Dec 29, 2016, 10.26 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

Akhilesh to up the ante with parallel list of poll candidates

Party leaders close to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he was likely to release a parallel list of and had even prepared a list of 167 names to be pitted against SP's official nominees.

Akhilesh to up the ante with parallel list of poll candidates

Party leaders close to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he was likely to release a parallel list of and had even prepared a list of 167 names to be pitted against SP's official nominees.

With both father and son refusing to back down over the choice of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party seemed headed for a vertical split.

Party leaders close to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he was likely to release a parallel list of and had even prepared a list of 167 names to be pitted against SP's official nominees.

Unhappy with the list released by his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday, Akhilesh held a meeting with his loyalists, including MLAs, who have been denied tickets.

"Akhilesh is likely to announce his own list of candidates," SP MLA Indal Singh said later.

Tags  Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav SP Mulayam Singh Yadav
Akhilesh to up the ante with parallel list of poll candidates

