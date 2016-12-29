Dec 29, 2016, 10.26 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
Party leaders close to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he was likely to release a parallel list of and had even prepared a list of 167 names to be pitted against SP's official nominees.
Akhilesh to up the ante with parallel list of poll candidates


Unhappy with the list released by his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday, Akhilesh held a meeting with his loyalists, including MLAs, who have been denied tickets.
"Akhilesh is likely to announce his own list of candidates," SP MLA Indal Singh said later.
