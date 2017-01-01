Akhilesh declared party chief at SP national convention

The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over today with a defiant Ram Gopal Yadav declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention here which was declared as unconstitutional by supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Politics

Jan 01, 2017, 04.23 PM | Source: PTI

Akhilesh declared party chief at SP national convention

The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over today with a defiant Ram Gopal Yadav declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention here which was declared as "unconstitutional" by supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Akhilesh declared party chief at SP national convention

The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over today with a defiant Ram Gopal Yadav declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention here which was declared as "unconstitutional" by supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 2 Comments
Akhilesh declared party chief at SP national convention
The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over today with a defiant Ram Gopal Yadav declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention here which was declared as "unconstitutional" by supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The convention, attended by thousands of SP workers, unanimously "expelled" Amar Singh and removed Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of state unit president.

The national convention proposed that Mulayam be considered as supreme leader of the party and that the top brass will take guidance from him, Ram Gopal Yadav said addressing the workers.

Tags  Samajwadi Party Ram Gopal Yadav Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Akhilesh declared party chief at SP national convention
usgoel
Platinum Member
231 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.