Akhilesh declared party chief at SP national convention

The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over today with a defiant Ram Gopal Yadav declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention here which was declared as "unconstitutional" by supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The convention, attended by thousands of SP workers, unanimously "expelled" Amar Singh and removed Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of state unit president.

The national convention proposed that Mulayam be considered as supreme leader of the party and that the top brass will take guidance from him, Ram Gopal Yadav said addressing the workers.