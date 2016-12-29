AIADMK adopts resolution to work under Sasikala Natarajan

AIADMK on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of later Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa who is the new general secretary of the party.
Dec 29, 2016, 11.43 AM

AIADMK adopts resolution to work under Sasikala Natarajan

AIADMK on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of later Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa who is the new general secretary of the party.

AIADMK adopts resolution to work under Sasikala Natarajan

AIADMK on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of later Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa who is the new general secretary of the party.

AIADMK on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa who was the new general secretary of the party.

The party passed a total of 12 resolutions in the presence of chief minister O Paneerslevam that allows Sasikala aka Chinnamma to lead the party post Amma's death.

Earlier, rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police.

The arrest comes on a day when the party is all set to announce the successor of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa who passed away on December 5.

AIADMK adopts resolution to work under Sasikala Natarajan

