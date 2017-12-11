App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 11, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ahmedabad Police denies permission to roadshows of Rahul Gandhi, BJP

The BJP had sought permission for the roadshow from Dharnidhar Derasar to Bapu Nagar in the city, while the Congress wanted the nod for its roadshow from the Jagannath temple to Menco area and corner meetings on the route, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) H R Muliyana said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. (PTI)
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. (PTI)

The Ahmedabad Police has denied permission to the roadshows of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and the BJP which were to be held here tomorrow, a senior police official said today.

The BJP had sought permission for the roadshow from Dharnidhar Derasar to Bapu Nagar in the city, while the Congress wanted the nod for its roadshow from the Jagannath temple to Menco area and corner meetings on the route, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) H R Muliyana said.

However, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh has denied the permission to both the parties, citing traffic congestion and some main markets and old city areas, which are communally sensitive and have narrow roads, falling on the routes of the roadshows, he said.

The Congress confirmed that it had sought permission for Rahul Gandhi's roadshow and corner meetings.

However, the BJP did not spell out as to which party leader was to take out its roadshow in the city tomorrow.

