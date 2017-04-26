App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 26, 2017 09:55 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Ahead of MCD results, Bhagwant Mann slams AAP leadership

Bhagwant Mann, has slammed the party leadership for “behaving like a mohalla cricket team,” and said AAP had committed a “historic blunder” in Punjab.

Ahead of MCD results, Bhagwant Mann slams AAP leadership

AAP MP from Sangrur, Punjab, and one of the star speakers of the party in its poll campaigns, Bhagwant Mann, has slammed the party leadership for “behaving like a mohalla cricket team,” and said AAP had committed a “historic blunder” in Punjab.

“There is no use finding fault with the EVMs now when the party leadership committed a historic blunder with regard to the overall strategy in the elections. First, it should look within to find out reasons that stopped AAP’s march to power,” Chandigarh-based The Tribune quoted Mann as saying.

Mann said overconfidence of certain leaders of the party high command spoiled AAP's poll prospects in Punjab.

Interestingly, Mann also said that all political options are open for him and he will take a call when he returns from the US in May-end.

“I have conveyed my feelings to (AAP convener) Arvind Kejriwal in detail and told him how the party high command was responsible for its defeat in the Assembly elections in Punjab, where people came in droves to take part in rallies and other programmes,” The Tribune report quoted Mann.

“In Punjab, the party contested the elections without naming its captain. It virtually behaved like a ‘mohalla cricket team’ in which every player himself decides where he would field and at what number he would bat and when he would bowl. All were asking one question that who would be the party’s Chief Minister if it won. Instead of answering this question clearly, our party compounded the confusion by making some ludicrous statements,” said Mann.

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.