Ahead of decision on fighting Gujarat polls, AAP takes stock

AAP leaders from Gujarat on Monday apprised the party leadership about the strengths and weaknesses of the organisation ahead of a final decision on whether to contest Assembly polls in the western state.

A meeting related to this was held by AAP's Gujarat in- charge and Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

Prior to its poor performance in Punjab and Goa and its humiliating drubbing in the MCD polls, the AAP had announced to contest Gujarat polls, a state which has been ruled by the BJP since 1998.

It deputed its Matiala MLA Gulab Singh to build the party organisation there.

After Narendra Modi's exit as chief minister from the state after his victory in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Gujarat has witnessed two chief ministers in a span of two-and-a-half years.

The ruling BJP had to face the Patidar agitation and protests by Dalits following the flogging of Dalit men in Una.

The AAP saw an opportunity in the state as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made several visits to Gujarat, attacking the ruling BJP dispensation and boosting the morale of the party cadre.

Kejriwal was supposed to address a volunteers' meeting in March and then 'gheroa' the Gujarat chief minister. However, after the party's dismal performance in Punjab, Goa and Delhi MCD polls, the focus has again shifted on securing Delhi, its home turf.

"The AAP's national convener (Kejriwal) will be apprised about the feedback received from our Gujarat leaders. We are hopeful that a final call will be taken by tomorrow," an AAP leader said.