After Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav talks about grand alliance to fight BJP

Within 24 hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati proposed an alliance of anti-BJP parties, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has indicated that he is ready for a coalition to fight against ‘BJP’s propaganda’.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I am ready for an alliance against propaganda. I will duly perform my role in such an alliance.”

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also said that his party will play a crucial role in bringing opposition leaders together. “Aane wale samay mein desh mein jo bhi gathbandan banega, SP usme aham bhoomika nibhayegi (Samajwadi Party will play an important role in a coalition that will be formed in the country),” he said.

Politicians of all non-BJP parties have been calling for opposition unity ever since the BJP emerged as an unrivalled force in the recent Assembly polls, but this is the first time when top leaders of BSP and SP have spoken in the same voice.

Akhilesh Yadav also joined Mayawati in accusing BJP of EVM tampering and said the Yogi Adityanath government was formed by “cheating the people of Uttar Pradesh”.

“Election Commission should answer and explain the cases of EVM tampering. We have a firm belief in ballot papers, and not in EVMs. I hope future elections will be held on ballot papers only,” he said.

The SP president went on to slam the ‘anti-Romeo squads’ deployed by the Yogi government. “Who knows how many people are being assaulted in the name of Romeo, and how many are being humiliated,” said the former CM.

Taking a jibe at the Yogi government’s Hindutva agenda, Yadav said, “The BJP and RSS don’t consider me a Hindu. I think I will have to tweet a photograph whenever I go to a temple.”

Replying to Yadav’s allegations, UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said both Mayawati and Akhilesh were making excuses for their loss in the elections. “Bua aur Buaji ka Bhatija apni haar ka theekra EVM par phodna chaahte hain (Mayawati and her ‘nephew’ Akhilesh are trying to blame EVMs for their poor performance),” Sharma said.