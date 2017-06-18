App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 18, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

After Gandhi, Indira most favoured leader: Chidambaram

Praising former prime minister Indira Gandhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today described her as the "most favoured leader" of the country after Mahatma Gandhi.

After Gandhi, Indira most favoured leader: Chidambaram

Praising former prime minister Indira Gandhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today described her as the "most favoured leader" of the country after Mahatma Gandhi.

"Indira Gandhi did not belong to any religion, region or caste. That is why, she is truly loved by all the sections of the country even today," the former Union home minister said at a seminar commemorating the birth centenary celebrations of the Congress stalwart here.

"Many social scientists have said that after Mahatma Gandhi, whose name is easily recognised anywhere in the country, the most favoured leader is Indira," said the Rajya Sabha member.

"One can agree, disagree or debate, but no one can doubt Indira Gandhi's patriotism and love for the people of this country," he added.

Chidambaram said the former prime minister had the courage of conviction and that was why she had admitted that the imposition of Emergency in the 1970s was a mistake.

"Those who criticise the imposition of Emergency must also recognise that she (Indira) was the first person to admit the mistake. That was a great quality of Indira Gandhi," he said.

Claiming that Emergency was "rightly" imposed, he said one had to "look into the circumstances" which led to it.

tags #Business #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.