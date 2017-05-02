Adityanath to meet MPs, MLAs every week

From 4 to 5 pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet MPs and MLAs to hear problems related to their constituencies.

"The CM will meet MPs every week on Friday between 4-5 pm at secretariat annexe. Legislators can meet him on Monday and Thursday during the same time", an official release issued here said.

The meeting time has been fixed so that the public representatives could inform him about the development related problems and apprise the government of their expectations.

The chief minister requested the public representatives not to bring anyone with them for the meeting.