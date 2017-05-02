App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 01, 2017 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adityanath to meet MPs, MLAs every week

"The CM will meet MPs every week on Friday between 4-5 pm at secretariat annexe. Legislators can meet him on Monday and Thursday during the same time", an official release issued here said.

Adityanath to meet MPs, MLAs every week

From 4 to 5 pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet MPs and MLAs to hear problems related to their constituencies.

"The CM will meet MPs every week on Friday between 4-5 pm at secretariat annexe. Legislators can meet him on Monday and Thursday during the same time", an official release issued here said.

The meeting time has been fixed so that the public representatives could inform him about the development related problems and apprise the government of their expectations.

The chief minister requested the public representatives not to bring anyone with them for the meeting.

tags #MLAs #MPs #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.