Adityanath meets Amit Shah; discuss Uttar Pradesh's political, governance issues

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met BJP President Amit Shah and the two leaders are believed to have discussed the state's political and governance issues.

In the national capital to attend a government event, he deliberated with Shah over a host of issues concerning the state.

Sources said a big administrative reshuffle in UP is on the cards as the BJP government seeks to implement its development agenda and fulfil promises made in its election manifesto.

Uttar Pradesh is central to the saffron party's plans for 2019 Lok Sabha election and it believes that it needs to push developmental schemes in the largely backward state if it is to maintain its dominance there.