Adarsh Gram Yojana: Javadekar adopts tribal village in MP

After Paldev in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot region, Union minister Prakash Javadekar has now adopted the tribal village of Khutiya in Chhindwara and is determined to transform its education and sanitation profile.

The human resource development (HRD) minister's move to adopt Khutiya, the village with 100 per cent tribal population in the state's Chhindwara district, comes two years after he focused attention on Paldev which falls under the Chitrakoot region of Satna district.

"After serving the Paldev gram panchayat, I am now moving to Khutiya, a complete tribal village in Chhindwara district bordering Maharashtra.

"Quality midday meals, health camps for students in government schools, facilitation of drinking water and free surgeries of those suffering with eye cataracts are among the successful tasks which have been taken up in Paldev," Javadekar told PTI.

The minister was in Madhya Pradesh yesterday to interact with residents of his newly adopted village. He also had lunch with a tribal family at their home.

The Rajya Sabha member had taken up Paldev, situated on the border of Uttar Pradesh, under the Prime Minister's Adarsh Gram Yojana whereby MPs work on raising growth parameters in the adopted village.

"Like Paldev, the sanitation and education-driven development model would be followed for Khutiya," Javadekar said.

The sleepy hamlet of Paldev has seen considerable improvement in its standards of education and sanitation with Javadekar asserting that it now "stands on its own feet".

"Two years ago when I adopted it, the faces of the children in schools used to look so wilted. But now look at them, all bright and enthusiastic. Their attendance and performance has also gone up over these two years," he said. PTI GJS .