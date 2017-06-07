'Acche din' continue to elude people : Congress leader

Claiming that the NDA government at the Centre had spent its three years in office "cutting ribbons" upon completion of schemes initiated by the previous UPA regime, a senior Congress leader said today that the people still waiting for the "acche din" promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Acche din (good days) elude the people of the country and the Modi government's three years in office have been marked by only cutting ribbons upon completion of schemes launched by the UPA," Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay told reporters here.

He said the Modi government had achieved its objective behind demonetisation but despite the BJP getting such a huge mandate in UP, the Adityanath government had so far been a failure in bringing the law and order under control.

"Meanwhile, the woes of the common man on account of shortage of currency notes continue", the former Uttarakhand Congress chief said.

He said that "it would be better if Adityanath relinquished the office of pontiff of Gorakhnath Mutt and concentrated on his responsibilities as the chief minister of UP". Upadhyay was here to review the organisational polls in the Congress for the districts of Allahabad, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh.

He said elections will be held for block level in August while the same for the UPCC (state unit) will be completed by October 15.