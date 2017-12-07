App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 07, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abusing Modi is culture of Congress: BJP Chief Amit Shah

He said he was not surprised at Aiyar's derogatory comment against Modi, as it had been the culture of the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seizing on Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" jibe, BJP chief Amit Shah today listed several of such "indecent" remarks by Congress leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it had been the "culture" of the party.

He said he was not surprised at Aiyar's derogatory comment against Modi, as it had been the culture of the Congress.

"Yamraj, Maut ka Saudagar, Ravan, Gandi Nali Ka Keeda, Monkey, Rabies Victim, Virus, Bhasmasur, Gangu Teli, Goon. Nobody knows how many times have Congress leaders used this sort of language against Modi in the past. Years have passed, but there has been no change in its culture," Shah said in a statement.

This mindset of the Congress against a poor man's son, a reference to Modi, reflected its ideological bankruptcy and "Mughlai mentality", he added.

related news

Shah attributed these remarks to the "hatred" of the Congress against the poor, backwards, Dalits and deprived.

As these sections of the society were progressing now, the opposition party's hatred against them had come out in the form of abusive language, he said.

The people of Gujarat would teach the "anti-OBC, anti-ST and anti-poor" Congress a lesson in the upcoming polls, Shah said.

The BJP stood for decency, good values and development, and it would continue to serve the 125 crore people of India, he added.

Earlier in the day, Aiyar called Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man), who did "dirty politics", kicking up a row on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.