Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Mukul Roy

Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Monday sent a legal notice to Mukul Roy, who quit the TMC to join the BJP, claiming that the veteran politician had made "false" statements against him and demanding an apology from him within 48 hours.

The notice, which was sent to the BJP's West Bengal unit headquarters here, demanded that Roy desist from making or circulating any defamatory comment.

It claimed that Roy's statements with regard to the ownership of the "Bishwa Bangla" logo and "Jago Bangla" newspaper were "false" and sought an unconditional apology from the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader within 48 hours.

Banerjee also threatened to file civil and criminal defamation suits if the same was not done.

Claiming that Roy had made "malicious and defamatory statements" against Banerjee at a public rally on November 10, his counsel Sanjay Basu said in the notice that the allegations were "deliberately sensationalised to defame our client".

"In the event the aforesaid action as called upon in the instant letter is not taken, within the period mentioned, our client would be constrained to initiate strong action, both civil and criminal, against you," the notice said.

Banerjee is a Lok Sabha MP of the TMC and the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Roy is a former TMC general secretary. He was once a close lieutenant of the chief minister and considered to be the second-in-command in the TMC, before he fell out with her.

Roy, during his first appearance at a public meeting after joining the BJP, had made certain claims over the ownership of the "Bishwa Bangla" logo and "Jago Bangla" newspaper, which were denied by the TMC as well as the West Bengal government.