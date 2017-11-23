App
Nov 23, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP supporting murder-accused Jagtar Singh Johal for NRI funding, alleges BJP

The Punjab unit of the BJP on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of rallying behind British national Jagtar Singh Johal, an accused in the cases of targeted killings.

PTI

The Punjab unit of the BJP on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of rallying behind British national Jagtar Singh Johal, an accused in the cases of targeted killings, alleging that the party was supporting him "just for the sake of NRI funding".

Johal alias Jaggi was among five accused arrested in connection with the targeted killings, including that of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja.

Terming the AAP's support for Johal as "disgraceful", Punjab BJP vice president Harjit Singh Grewal and state BJP secretary Vineet Joshi said, "It seems that the AAP is supporting Jagtar Singh Johal just for the sake of NRI funding, which is highly condemnable. The AAP is least worried about the impact of their actions on the peace and harmony of Punjab."

"The way the AAP leaders are rallying behind Johal on their Facebook accounts and pointing fingers at the police investigation, it is evident that they are fulfilling the agenda of ISI to throw Punjab back into the dark days of terrorism," they said.

Lashing out at AAP leader Bhagwant Mann and Kanwar Sandhu, the BJP leaders asked them "how they could reach a conclusion that Johal was tortured by the police without hearing from the investigating agency."

Grewal and Joshi urged the AAP asking it to refrain from "playing politics" over issues of national security.

"The Punjab Police achieved a success in nabbing anti- national elements by putting in a lot of hard work. The AAP leaders should have appreciated the police for its efforts rather than condemning it," they said.

Earlier, AAP Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu had also raised concern over the allegations of "torture" of the British national.

The police had earlier this month claimed to have solved the mystery behind the attacks on RSS Shakhas and the firing on Amit Arora, a Ludhiana based Hindu leader. Five incidents of targeted killings had taken place between April 2016 and February 2017.

Johal, who got married last month, was apprehended from Jalandhar.

