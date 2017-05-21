AAP questions some terms and conditions of EVM hackathon

The AAP today objected to some of the terms and conditions announced by the Election Commission for the EVM hacking challenge and demanded "full freedom" to open the machines for the experts to analyze how they function.

"Setting conditions for hacking EVMs is akin to asking someone to swim with his hands and legs tied," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

"In our demonstration, we showed how to change the motherboard of an EVM, but the EC has put a restriction on that ... If you do not allow people to explore the machines and remove the chip, then how can one prove that it can be hacked.

"Those who want to hack EVMs will not tell the EC how will they go about it. Give people a chance to open the machines and its parts," he said.

Singh said an AAP delegation would meet officials of the Election Commission to have more clarity on the proposed event on June 3.

The challenge to prove that EVMs can be manipulated will start from June 3 in which political parties can use machines which were deployed in the recently held assembly polls.

The challenge would only be open to national and state parties which contested the assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab -- and they would not be allowed to change the motherboard of EVMs and take the machines home to prove at a later date that they can be tampered with.