App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 10, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP govt violating constitutional provisions: BJP

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that he had written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention in the matter.

AAP govt violating constitutional provisions: BJP

The BJP today accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of "violating" constitutional provisions by not proroguing the Assembly for the past years, thus bypassing the role of the Lieutenant Governor in convening sessions.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that he had written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention in the matter.

"As per Section 6 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, the Lt Governor summons the Assembly to meet from time to time and prorogues the Assembly. But in the past two years, the ruling AAP has not sought such permission from the Lt Governor," Tiwari alleged.

The AAP government is not only "violating" constitutional provisions but it is also "misusing" the House for "political propaganda", he charged.

"In a special session of the Delhi Assembly yesterday, some fake people through a fake machine performed a fake demonstration," Tiwari said, referring to the "live demonstration" of EVM hacking by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Tiwari's letter to the Lt Governor has also raised the question how "the machine" entered the House and who permitted it.

"Arvind Kejriwal who is facing corruption charges from his own party colleague Kapil Mishra is taking cover by raising the EVM hacking issue by misusing the House," he said.

Former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, too accused the AAP of "violating" constitutional propriety to serve its political end.

"They are misusing the provision of holding special sessions of the Assembly for political purposes. In the past, the BJP governments in Delhi never held special sessions, and the Sheila Dikshit government despite ruling for 15 years held these sessions only thrice to discuss emergent issues," he said.

The special sessions held by the AAP government for "political purposes" are against the constitutional propriety as they incur expenditure of a significant sum from the public exchequer, he added.

tags #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.