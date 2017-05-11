AAP crisis LIVE: Party promises big 'revelation' on recent Assembly elections

Live now
May 11, 2017 01:19 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
He admits that the EVM used in the Delhi Assembly to demonstrate 'hacking' was a replica.
Latest from Bharadwaj: "After demonetisation all the elections were won by BJP. There were no explanations about the technical fault in EVMs. Our technical team expert can show EC that EVM machines were tampered."
He once again raises doubts over the "technical glitches" that surfaced in the Dhaulpur and Bhind elections.
Bharadwaj says BJP has won most of the elections since the demonetisation announcement in November last year.
MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj is now addressing a press conference at the AAP office in Delhi.
A senior police official has told Hindustan Times that the man who attacked Kapil Mishra on Wednesday has been a volunteer with the Aam Aadmi Party since 2014. AAP has been claiming that he is a BJP youth wing worker.
Congress leaders led by Ajay Maken to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on EVM issue.
Word from AAP leader Gopal Rai: "We met EC’s director. Requested him to announce date for EVM ‘hackathon’ in tomorrow’s all-party meeting.”
It's 1 pm so AAP's promised 'revelations' on the recent Assembly elections are expected anytime now. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, the protests outside the Election Commission office are in full swing.
AAP workers are protesting by holding aloft dummy EVMs.