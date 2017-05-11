App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 11, 2017 01:19 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP crisis LIVE: Party promises big 'revelation' on recent Assembly elections

Meanwhile, rebel leader Kapil Mishra is continuing his war against the Aam Aadmi Party and is on the second day of his hunger strike.

  • May 11, 01:49 PM (IST)

    He admits that the EVM used in the Delhi Assembly to demonstrate 'hacking' was a replica.

  • May 11, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Latest from Bharadwaj: "After demonetisation all the elections were won by BJP. There were no explanations about the technical fault in EVMs. Our technical team expert can show EC that EVM machines were tampered."

  • May 11, 01:38 PM (IST)

    He once again raises doubts over the "technical glitches" that surfaced in the Dhaulpur and Bhind elections.

  • May 11, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Bharadwaj says BJP has won most of the elections since the demonetisation announcement in November last year.

  • May 11, 01:33 PM (IST)

    MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj is now addressing a press conference at the AAP office in Delhi.

  • May 11, 01:32 PM (IST)

    A senior police official has told Hindustan Times that the man who attacked Kapil Mishra on Wednesday has been a volunteer with the Aam Aadmi Party since 2014. AAP has been claiming that he is a BJP youth wing worker.

  • May 11, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Congress leaders led by Ajay Maken to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on EVM issue.

  • May 11, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Word from AAP leader Gopal Rai: "We met EC’s director. Requested him to announce date for EVM ‘hackathon’ in tomorrow’s all-party meeting.”

  • May 11, 01:04 PM (IST)

    It's 1 pm so AAP's promised 'revelations' on the recent Assembly elections are expected anytime now. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, the protests outside the Election Commission office are in full swing.

  • May 11, 12:51 PM (IST)

    AAP workers are protesting by holding aloft dummy EVMs.

