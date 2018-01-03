App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 03, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party picks Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta, N D Gupta as Rajya Sabha nominees

While Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N D Gupta a chartered accountant.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as their Rajya Sabha nominees for the three seats from Delhi, elections for which will take place on January 16.

Singh is the party’s national spokesperson and was in-charge of the Punjab Assembly polls in 2017. He has been associated with the party since its inception, while Sushil Gupta is the chairman of Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh Club for the last 25 years and N D Gupta is a chartered accountant.

The decision was taken at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in a meeting attended by around 56 party MLAs.

The party's highest decision-making body, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), met soon after and formally approved the decision.

"Sushil Gupta has made big contributions in the education and health sectors in Delhi and Haryana. He provides free education to 15,000 children."

"Narayan Das Gupta is the former president of the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountant of India)," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

Disgruntled leader Kumar Vishwas, who was angling for a Rajya Sabha slot, did not attend the PAC meeting. He is a member of the PAC.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16. The AAP, which enjoys a brute majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats.

The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #India #N D Gupta #Politics #Sanjay Singh #Sushil Gupta

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.