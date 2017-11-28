App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 27, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

8 lakh ltr liquor, Rs 1.6crore cash seized in poll-bound Gujarat

PTI @moneycontrolcom

About 8.77 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.60 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs 8 crore have been seized by EC-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound Gujarat.

The Election Commission teams had so far confiscated liquor valued at Rs 19.55 crore from the state where prohibition is in force.

The teams has also seized suspected illicit cash totalling Rs 1.60 crore and 27.02 kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 8.13 crore, according to official data.

Apart from this, 3,650 British Pounds (about Rs 3.11 lakh) and 30,000 Thai Baht (about Rs 60,000) had also been seized by the EC teams, the data said.

The EC has appointed about 100 election expenditure observers in Gujarat, apart from other central observers, to keep a check on black money and illegal inducements used to bribe voters.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

