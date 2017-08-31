7 injured in BJP, Trinamool clash

At least seven persons were injured in a clash between workers of Trinamool Congress and BJP at Domohani under Mainaguri police station in Jalpaiguri district today, police said.

The clash occurred at a booth office of BJP in Domohani over a local issue.

The house of a BJP worker at Lakhirhat near Domohani was also ransacked, BJP local leaders alleged.

Both the Trinamool Congress and BJP lodged police complaints against each other, police said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool activists also gheraoed the Mainaguri police station.