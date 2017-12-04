App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 04, 2017 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

6 candidates file nomination papers for by-elections

Altogether six candidates filed their nominations today, the last day of filing papers for the by-election to the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Altogether six candidates filed their nominations today, the last day of filing papers for the by-election to the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

The by-elections will take place on December 12.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate Kameng Dolo filed his nomination for the Pakke-Kessang constituency while BJP candidate B R Waghe also filed his papers for the same seat.

In the Likabali constituency four candidates Kardo Nyigyor (BJP), Modam Dini (Congress), Gumke Riba of Peoples’ Party of Arunachal and Independent candidate Sengo Taipodia filed their nomination papers.

Scrutiny of nomination papers would be held tomorrow while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is on December 7, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee informed.

Elections would be held on December 12 while counting of votes would take place on December 24.

The Likabali seat had fallen vacant after Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena passed away on September 4 this year at a hospital in Guwahati.

The by-election to the Pakke-Kessang seat was necessitated after the Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of Kameng Dolo from the said constituency on March 15, 2014, polls following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.