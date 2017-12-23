2G spectrum case: Verdict opens door for a possible BJP-DMK alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The special trial court on Thursday acquitted former Telecom minister A Raja and Member of Rajya Sabha Kanimozhi, in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Both A Raja and Kanimozhi belonged to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was a key ally of the Congress. The trial court's verdict added a twist to a long-pending case which has haunted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) since the issue came to light.

According to Congress leaders, the verdict came is a vindication of the stand taken by them after the fallout of the case. The 2G verdict also gives a huge leg up to the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The high-profile case was even used by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) currently has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha. The number is not only crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to pass bills in the upper house of the parliament, but also in penetrating the southern state in future polls.

The death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in late 2016 created a political void in the southern states where BJP has little presence.

Political pundits suggest that the BJP government in the Centre had aided O Paneerselvam and E Palaniswami-led AIADMK against the VK Sasikala faction of the AIADMK, in a bid to secure the party's support.

However, observers feel that AIADMK had been losing popularity in the state while the DMK's popularity was on a steady rise.

DMK as an alternative?

On November 6, just two days before the DMK marked a "Black Day" against demonetisation, PM Modi visited DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, in a move that raised eyebrows.

Experts speculated that the meet was a sign of the BJP reaching out to the DMK for a future alliance. However, the hurdle for the BJP was that DMK still carried the burden of the 2G spectrum allocation case allegations.

From DMK’s point-of-view, joining the NDA would ease some of the pressure they have been facing in the ongoing judicial proceedings against them, including the 2G case.

However, DMK's leader MK Stalin had said in November, that his party is ideologically opposed to the BJP and an alliance between them would never happen.

“Some sections of the media, with a motive to create confusion, gave a twist that the DMK had joined hands with the BJP. This will never happen, as the DMK is ideologically opposed to the policies of the BJP,” he had said.