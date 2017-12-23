App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 21, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2G spectrum case: Verdict opens door for a possible BJP-DMK alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

With the verdict giving, DMK's A Raja and Kanimozhi a clean chit, the Tamil Nadu party's alliance with the BJP has not become a possibility for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The special trial court on Thursday acquitted former Telecom minister A Raja and Member of Rajya Sabha Kanimozhi, in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Both A Raja and Kanimozhi belonged to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was a key ally of the Congress. The trial court's verdict added a twist to a long-pending case which has haunted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) since the issue came to light.

According to Congress leaders, the verdict came is a vindication of the stand taken by them after the fallout of the case. The 2G verdict also gives a huge leg up to the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The high-profile case was even used by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

related news

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) currently has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha. The number is not only crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to pass bills in the upper house of the parliament, but also in penetrating the southern state in future polls.

The death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in late 2016 created a political void in the southern states where BJP has little presence.

Political pundits suggest that the BJP government in the Centre had aided O Paneerselvam and E Palaniswami-led AIADMK against the VK Sasikala faction of the AIADMK, in a bid to secure the party's support.

However, observers feel that AIADMK had been losing popularity in the state while the DMK's popularity was on a steady rise.

DMK as an alternative?

On November 6, just two days before the DMK marked a "Black Day" against demonetisation, PM Modi visited DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, in a move that raised eyebrows.

Experts speculated that the meet was a sign of the BJP reaching out to the DMK for a future alliance. However, the hurdle for the BJP was that DMK still carried the burden of the 2G spectrum allocation case allegations.

From DMK’s point-of-view, joining the NDA would ease some of the pressure they have been facing in the ongoing judicial proceedings against them, including the 2G case.

However, DMK's leader MK Stalin had said in November, that his party is ideologically opposed to the BJP and an alliance between them would never happen.

“Some sections of the media, with a motive to create confusion, gave a twist that the DMK had joined hands with the BJP. This will never happen, as the DMK is ideologically opposed to the policies of the BJP,” he had said.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #DMK #India #Politics

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.