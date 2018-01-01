2018 will once again see BJP and Congress spar in polls in eight states

2017 was an action packed year on the political front with seven state elections. But this year will be no less as eight states will be going to polls, including Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Last year ended with political parties fighting for two states---Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and in both states, BJP came out victorious but the former’s poll results did give BJP a reason to introspect.

Out of the eight states going for polls this year, BJP already has a ruling government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya. The party has said that it will leave no stone unturned to retain power in these states.

Elections in the eight states will send 99 MPs (Member of Parliament) to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 elections.

What are BJP's chances?

In Meghalaya, Congress was in for a rude shock when five legislators sent their resignation to Mukul Sangma, reducing the party’s MLAs (member of legislative assembly) to 24 from 60.

Another state where BJP is trying to gain a strong foothold is Tripura. The state with the strength of seven legislators, six Trinamool Congress MLAs and one MLA from Congress, all set to give a tough fight to the Left Front government headed by Manik Sarkar.

How is Congress placed?

Things were not easy for BJP in Gujarat and the party failed to achieve the century mark. While exit polls predicted a landslide win for BJP, the party failed to get the desired result in PM Narendra Modi's home state.

Some of the rural regions in Gujarat were not happy with BJP and that led to the party getting less number of seats. The loss was mainly due to agrarian crisis that helped Congress give a tough fight to BJP. And the same is likely to happen in Rajasthan as the incumbent Vasundhara Raje government has not endeared itself to the public in recent times.

The state government had tabled a Bill in the Assembly that prohibits filing of corruption cases against officers and politicians unless the government gives its go-ahead. The last stroke by the Raje government has made her chances bleaker to get back in power.

Congress is well positioned in Rajasthan as it not only has a history in the state with Ashok Gehlot, who had brought Congress leaders together in Gujarat, but the party also has youth leader Sachin Pilot to be the face of Rajasthan elections.

While political analysts are questioning whether Congress’ Siddarmaiah will be able to steer the party back to power in Karnataka, BJP on the other hand has little or no chance to form a government in the state.