2016, a year of worst political upheaval in Uttarakhand

The year 2016 saw the worst political crisis in Uttarakhand marked by a major revolt against Chief Minister Harish Rawat by his own party's MLAs which caused his ouster from power and imposition of President's rule in the state which lasted for nearly two months till his reinstatement after the intervention of courts.

Before the political upheaval started in the state, injury sustained by a police horse named Shaktiman during an anti- government protest demonstration by Opposition BJP also dominated the national scene. The horse sustained injuries on one of its hind legs after getting entangled in a hole. BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi was charged with lashing the horse during the demonstration causing its collapse and was arrested.

The horse contracted infection due to its injured leg which had to be amputated with the help of doctors from abroad.

However, the horse could not be saved as it died after battling infections caused by the injury for over a month on April 20. In the hot political atmosphere of the election-bound state, Rawat was also accused of being hand-in-glove with the mining, land and liquor mafia prompting BJP to go to people of the state with these issues through a parivartan yatra which was addressed by prominent party leaders like its chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Manohar Parrikar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Suresh Prabhu, Radhamohan Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and J P Nadda. Congress also took the battle to the people's court through its "Satat Sankalp Yatras" attacking BJP for its undemocratic ways and doing injustice to the state by denying it central funds.

The 16th year of Uttarakhand, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, was indeed a defining, coming-of-age year also for Indian democracy as the prolonged face-off between the state and the Centre caused the courts to pull up the executive for the haste with which it had acted. The trouble was triggered by the discontent long smoldering in the Vijay Bahuguna camp of the ruling Congress since denial of ministerial berths or significant PCC positions to his loyalists and a Rajya Sabha ticket to himself.

It finally flared up on March 18 when as many as nine party MLAs revolted against Rawat seeking a division of votes on the appropriation bill along with the rest of the Opposition in the state assembly the moment Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal asked State Finance Minister Indira Hridayesh to table the collective legislation on the state's annual budget.

Unprecedented pandemonium ensued in the House as BJP MLAs and the nine Congress rebels together demanded a division of votes on the legislation. The House was later adjourned amid prevailing din and the appropriation bill was declared as passed.

The rebel Congress MLAs along with BJP legislators went to Governor K K Paul to claim that the the Rawat government had been reduced to a minority and urge him to pave the way for the formation of a new government by dismissing it.