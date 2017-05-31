2 months, 2 lakh checks, many controversies: The story of Yogi's anti-Romeo squads

Moneycontrol News

At an election rally in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah vowed to protect the honour and chastity of girls, a promise which found a place in the party's manifesto. After the BJP swept to power in the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kept this promise in the form of anti-Romeo squads, or Nari Suraksha Bal as they are now known.

These squads comprise police officers who patrol outside women's colleges, schools and public spaces across the state to check sexual harassment. They were empowered to ask for the ID cards of men seen loitering outside these areas.

Now, more than two months later, the Uttar Pradesh police have revealed the results of their efforts so far. Here are the numbers:

538 - Cases of harassment registered

7 lakh - Individuals have been questioned

3.38 lakh - Persons warned against eve-teasing

1,264 - Individuals against whom legal proceedings are taking place

- Public spots in UP where checks have been conducted

While the squads were ostensibly created to protect women, there were incidents of consenting couples being harassed. This led to widespread criticism about moral policing.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav jokingly said that he felt lucky to have gotten married before the anti-Romeo squads came into being as his was a love marriage.

Here's the story of the controversies so far:

March 21

Anti-Romeo squad was launched. Police picked up boys from different places across Meerut for questioning; some of them described the incident as akin to harassment, Times of India reported.

Another squad in Ghaziabad raided the town’s biggest public park and picked up nine boys whom they perceived as “Romeos”, according to Hindustan Times.

March 22



Shahjahanpur: Officers of a anti-romeo squad held a man for allegedly molesting a women & tonsured his head. Police investigating matter. pic.twitter.com/RuI2Vz6F2s

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2017

Three policemen stood by and shot videos while some unidentified people shaved a young man’s head for roaming with a female companion in Shahjahanpur. The video went viral on social media and the policemen were suspended.

March 26

Two policemen were suspended in UP’s Rampur for allegedly harassing a man and his female cousin and taking a bribe during an anti-Romeo raid. The police refused to release them even after the youths’ family clarified they were cousins, Hindustan Times reported.

March 30

Allahabad High Court legitimised the anti-Romeo squads after a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Gaurav Gupta questioned its workings. The court asked the state to frame new laws if the existing provision was inadequate to guide the police, The Times of India reported.

March 31

Following accusations of harassment against the anti-Romeo squads, UP’s Director General of Police Javeed Ahmed gave guidelines prohibiting the police from shaving any accused’s hair or blackening their faces. He also told them to refrain from discriminating against people based on their caste or religious faith according to NDTV.

April 4

A group of women’s activists released a joint statement condemning the acts of the anti-Romeo squads, which they claimed consisted of policemen and state-supported vigilante groups “operating outside the purview of law.”

“In many cases, these 'anti-Romeo squads' have become an even greater source of harassment and fear for women and men, which has even been acknowledged by the DG Police UP in his order of 22nd March, 2017,” the statement said.

April 12

Members of Hindu Yuva Vahini, the right-wing group founded by Adityanath, barged into a couple’s house in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar and took them to the police station. They claimed the couple of belonging to different religions and said they would continue fight against such social deviations, ANI reported.

May 18

Anti-Romeo squad was renamed as ‘Nari Suraksha Bal’.

May 23

After heavy criticism over moral policing and alleged harassment, a training and sensitisation workshop was held for the UP police in Lucknow, according to NDTV.