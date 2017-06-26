100 days on, has Uttar Pradesh fared well under Yogi Adityanath?

Moneycontrol News

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday completed 100 days in power. However, the government in UP saw some bad days, reports claim, including the failure in keeping a promise that played a big role in the party’s dashing election victory — maintaining law and order in the troubled state.

Fiscal Burden

Soon after the dashing victory, in its first Cabinet meeting, the UP government led the way across the country, by announcing loan waivers worth Rs 36,000 crore. The Yogi-led UP government also has to follow the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, which will put an additional burden of about Rs 34,000 crore, making the state’s fiscal burden Rs 70,000 crore.

This fiscal burden also puts a question mark on the party's mega promise of Purvanchal e-way.

The state government has said it has half-a-dozen significant measures, starting with the power-for-all agreement. The power-for-all agreement with the Centre promises electricity around the clock to district headquarters and 18 hours a day to all villages.

Governance

Many of the promises — as mentioned in the party’s Lok Sankalp Patra — are yet to be fulfilled by the Chief Minister even after a seemingly sincere effort.

Some of these promises were the party’s trump cards – making the state pothole-free, distribution of free laptops, repairing roads.

The government itself admits that it couldn’t manage to complete the promise. Just 63 percent of the state roads were pothole-free by the June 15 deadline set by the Chief Minister. Only 70,000 km out of the 1.21 lakh km road repair works have been done.

There is no date for the rollout of the promised free laptops scheme either.

Law and Order

The government’s prized initiatives such as the clampdown on illegal slaughter houses in the state, setting up of anti-Romeo squads, the caste clashes in Saharanpur, and a series of incidents of rape and murder continue to be unsolved problems.

In Lucknow, the Anti-Romeo squads are reportedly receiving a low key training on 'soft skills', after drawing criticism from different quarters including opposition parties.

Illegal slaughterhouse crackdown is still an issue as the cops don’t seem very supportive of the new government, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The Chief Minister and his confidantes have repeatedly asked for more time saying they have indebted ‘jungle raj’ from the Samajwadi Party (SP) government and it would take time to make the state function in order.

Refuting criticism on law and order, state cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, "A special cell will be constituted in the CM's office for crime-monitoring, which will be done personally by the CM."

"SP leaders, who have carried criminals and rapists with them in their cars, should introspect," he added.