Jul 08, 2017 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

10 lakh houses for the homeless in UP by 2019, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Charging the previous government of insensitivity towards the homeless, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today that ten lakh houses will be constructed in the state by 2019 for them

Charging the previous government of insensitivity towards the homeless, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today that ten lakh houses will be constructed in the state by 2019 for them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised homes to the homeless but due to the insensitivity of the previous government the people of the state could not benefit from the scheme," Adityanath said at a programme to distribute letters to 568 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojna here.

The BJP government has decided to provide houses to ten lakh people till 2019 and 57,000 homeless people in Gorakhpur division will be provided a roof over their head this year,' he said.

Warning middlemen in the implementation of MNREGS, the chief minister said that beneficiaries can get work for 90 days and stern action will be taken in case of complaints in this regard.

Earlier, Adityanath met the family of martyr Saheb Shukla who lost his life in Kashmir valley last month at their native Kaniel village and handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh to them.

Inaugurating the 'school chalo abhiyan' in the primary school of the village, he also distributed school dresses and bags.

