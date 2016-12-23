This Christmas, gift smart, spend smart, go cashless

Assuming that by now you must have already prepared a holiday list, here are a few ways you can explore to exchange meaningful gifts while cutting cost.

It’s time to take out the Christmas caps from the closet, look up delicious baking recipes and hang your socks outside the door waiting overnight for gifts to arrive. Christmas is here and it calls for festivity and merriment, and gifting is a great way to share the joy with your near and dear ones.



While we encourage you to embrace the spirit of generosity, we don’t want you to end up burning a hole in your pocket. They say the most remembered gifts are those that took thoughts, not money.



Set a budget and stick to it – First things first, have a budget in place. Aggregate and allocate the approximate amount you would be spending on Christmas gifts for your guests. A pre-defined budget always helps in refraining from getting carried away by exciting offers from retailers and impulsiveness. To keep spending under control, try creating homemade gifts with craft supplies for children or exchanging experience gifts such as movie or concert tickets. Such gifts are economic and memorable. You could also try using the ‘Secret Santa’ method with your friends and family to ensure each person gets a good gift rather than multiple small gifts, as each person has to take responsibility of gifting one person instead of everyone.



Gift an investment – While gifting money to anyone can be a little awkward, investing in a financial instrument on their behalf can be value addition for not just now but also future. A fixed deposit planned to cover cost for higher education or down payment for a property are some good gifting options for close family members. It shows you know what is important to them and it helps the cause as well. Unlike other items, the value of these gifts appreciate with time.



Donate and earn tax benefits: If you’re the generous kind and want to help out the needy during this festive period, how about you donate some money? Under Section 80 of the Income Tax Ac, donations made through cash or cheque to registered organisations can be used to claim tax exemptions worth 50% of 100% of the amount donated. Don’t forget to collect your donation receipt to claim deductions.



Use promo codes or coupons – Many retailers offer gift coupons and promo codes during festivals to outdo their competitors in attracting customers. Promo codes and coupons help in lowering the total bill payable on purchases. While you shop for gifts this Christmas, make sure you make best use of such offers. To find codes, check the promotional messages sent to you by SMS or email by your favourite shopping destinations. You could also do a coupon search for those shops to find deals. Coupons are available online on sites dedicated to deals and discounts.



Buy online – Due to demonetization and the following cash crunch, the online marketplace has been growing more than ever, with more people shopping online. Shopping online doesn’t just come with the convenience of shopping remotely but also gives customers the opportunity to compare prices of products from different e-tailers, ensuring a fair deal. If you repeatedly buy products from an online store, the e-tailer uses algorithms to identify your shopping habits and taste and displays products to you that you are likely to find suitable, making your search easier. E-tailers often offer products at discounted prices compared to offline stores, allowing you to save further. The payment can be done before or after the delivery depending on your preference. Most times, there are no shipping charges. With online shopping, you can send the gift directly to the recipient by making a pre-delivery payment and keying in the delivery address while shopping.



Use e-wallets or credit cards for your purchases – Festivals are times, when credit card companies and now e-wallet companies provide customers with discounts, reward-points and cashback offers on purchases. So, making purchases through these digital instruments can help you cut cost. Watch out for retailers online and offline, who have tie ups with credit card companies to enjoy further cuts. Make sure you pick the right card for the right purchases. There are certain e-wallet companies, which aggregate multiple e-commerce platforms and shopping from these platforms can be done using the in-built wallet.