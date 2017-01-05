Can you have a cashless wedding?

From shopping sites to cab-hailing platforms, businesses have prepped up to suit the paperless wedding needs of this season.

Adhil Shetty

BankBazaar



The big fat Indian wedding, which has always been a cash-driven affair, is now going online in a cash-less India. Due to the ongoing demonetization and the cash withdrawal limit of Rs. 2.5 lakh for the bride, groom and their family, nuptial celebrations are taking a new form with different cash-less products entering the wedding industry.



From shopping sites to cab-hailing platforms, businesses have prepped up to suit the paperless wedding needs of this season. So, you can still have it big without toning it down one notch. Here are a few ways to go completely cashless on your wedding:





Shop online



While shopping online is not a new phenomenon, people typically prefer visiting stores when it comes to buying wedding attires and jewellery. Well, it's time to break that tradition and all for your own good. Several e-commerce stores have come up with curated wedding products catering to all wedding needs, often offered at discounted rates to beat the competition. Some stores have a dedicated section for wedding associated products and offer EMI options on some of the products.



Shopping online allows you to compare products from different stores before you make a purchase and even return them if you don't like them. It can also save you time during your busy wedding days, as all your wedding needs can be addressed through a smartphone sitting at home.



Go for online vendors for wedding services



The cash crunch in the economy has urged every business to move online, and vendors such as photographers, caterers, and decorators are not an exception. You can book these service providers online and pay them at their websites. And, just like any other products, online shopping for services can also win you discounts and cashbacks.

Service providers who do not have web presence may accept payment through other alternatives such as cheques, demand drafts, cards or e-wallets.



Send a digital wedding invitation



Today, when cash is at a premium, consider opting for digital wedding invites for your family and friends. Just about everyone today has access to the internet and your digital invite can reach all your loved ones instantly. A digital wedding invite is contemporary and cashless, and it can be designed to your taste.



Cashless conveyance is just a click away



With the long list of guests comes the responsibility of extending hospitality towards them, and arranging for transportation is one way of showing it. Arranging for traditional bus services is a thing of the past now. Cab-hailing services have quickly paced up to introduce wedding-associated rides for family and guests. You can give them an estimate of the number of guests you are expecting and you could buy a promo code accordingly to provide your guests with free rides. So, managing commute for family and guests is hassle-free and pre-budgeted with such online conveyance services.



Go for digital gifts



E-wallet companies have now come up with digital gift cards to resolve money-gifting challenges. You can even buy shaguns online from one such e-wallet company and send it through email instantly. This gifting option is flexible and can be sent remotely if you are not able to attend the wedding.



Opt for e-wedding planners



If you need help with the wedding arrangements and are running short of time, consider opting for e-wedding service providers. E-wedding planners work with you as per your budget and needs, and help you book all services online, from florists to make-up artists. Unlike traditional wedding planners, e-wedding service providers get involved at weddings of low budgets as well.



They also offer wedding packages that include all essential services like venues, make-up artists, florists, caterers etc. You can choose a package and make payment to the e-wedding planner directly online, who will then co-ordinate with all the service providers on behalf of you.