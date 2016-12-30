Should you pick UPI over e-wallets?

E-payment options such as e-wallets and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have been quick to fill up the cash crunch caused by demonetisation, allowing peer-to-peer and peer-to-entity transactions.

The cash crunch in the Indian economy following the demonetisation of currencies initiated by the government has urged people to explore alternative modes of payment.



Although the move being unprecedented had caused temporary inconvenience to people, it has proven to be a significant step towards digitising finances in India.

Let’s compare the two major cashless payment eco-systems:



E-wallets: These are digital wallets and semi-closed payment systems wherein you can transfer money from your cellphone-based account to another user of the same e-wallet. Your e-wallet balance is replenished through your linked bank account or credit/debit card.



UPI: This is an electronic funds transfer innovation that allows bank account holders to send and receive money from another bank account holder through smartphones. The UPI is built upon the IMPS platform. When a customer registers with the UPI, a virtual payment address (VPA) in the format ‘name@bankname’ is generated for him. This allows users to transfer funds from one VPA to his payee’s VPA without keying in details such as bank account number and IFSC.



Advantages of UPI over e-wallets



UPI is a significant technology adaption by banks and here are some advantages it has over e-wallets:



Universally usable – While e-wallets facilitate only intra-wallet transactions and transactions with merchants who are using the same e-wallet as you, UPI allows payment from person to person, person to business, and business to person, any of whom can be using UPI through any bank account. For example Ram@BankX can transfer funds to Shyam@BankY. This is not possible yet on e-wallets: for example, a Paytm user can’t transfer funds to a Freecharge user.



Higher transaction limits – The per-transaction limit on UPI is Rs 1 lakh whereas the monthly limit on e-wallets is Rs 20,000 which can be raised to Rs 100,000 per month after completing the KYC process with the wallet provider. This is a massive difference between the two systems.



Better security features – A UPI account is basically an extension of your own bank account. To use your banking app, you must log in using your ID and password. To spend money from it, you must authenticate your transaction with an OTP or transaction password. While using UPI, you must also authenticate a transaction by OTP or by checking the payee details on the confirmation screen. E-wallets on the other hand don’t have these checks and balances and payments happen in a frictionless manner. Once you hit the submit button on a payment, there’s no confirmation screen. Hence the onus of exercising caution while using an e-wallet falls squarely on the user.



No transaction costs – At the moment, there are no transaction costs associated with using UPI. While spending from e-wallets carries no charge, e-wallets were applying a charge and cap on amounts transferred back to the bank account. These charges though have been waived off following the demonetisation.



E-wallets over UPI



Following are some advantages that e-wallets have over UPI:



Marketing Offers – Post demonetization, mobile wallets have picked pace. They have found place in people’s daily lives through tie-ups with several retailers, and by offering discounts and cashbacks to users. E-wallets have benefitted from a spurt in publicity and enjoy a large customer base due to their tie-ups with businesses. UPI on the other hand was introduced only as recently in August 2016 and is yet to gain the same amount of popularity. Lack of awareness is one reason, but there’s also the absence of cashbacks and discounts on any transactions.



Good for settling bills: For paying off utility bills or shopping from an e-commerce company or even a local grocery store, e-wallets are a great payment option. By keying in the banking details once, recurrent bills can be paid off just by a tap on the phone screen. Some of the e-wallets have aggregates multiple e-commerce websites. You can shop from these websites using the in-built wallet.