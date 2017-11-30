How to link Aadhaar to your mutual fund investments

Recently the government directed that all mutual fund investments must be linked to Aadhaar numbers by December 31. Failing which, you may not be able to transact in your fund folios. To avoid such a situation ensure that you link Aadhaar with your mutual fund investments.

As you are aware that permanent account number (PAN) was mandatory for all investments in mutual funds, excluding the micro investments. That makes linking Aadhaar to your mutual fund investments easy. Typically an investor spreads his investments across schemes and across fund houses. But you need not have to approach all mutual funds to update your Aadhaar number. The process is much simple if you approach the registrar and transfer agents (RTA) – record keepers for the mutual funds. The RTAs in turn update your details with all the mutual fund they service.

There are four RTAs and here is how to update your Aadhaar details:

CAMS

CAMS caters to 15 mutual funds. You can click here to update your Aadhaar number in the records of mutual funds serviced by CAMS. Keep your PAN, Aadhaar and other details such as date of birth, mobile numbers (registered with Aadhaar and MF) ready. Once you key in your details and the details are verified online, within seconds you are allowed to key in your Aadhaar. An OTP is generated and sent to your registered mobile. After you insert the OTP on CAMS you are done.

You get a confirmation screen and subsequently CAMS confirms Aadhaar-updation of Aadhaar on SMS and E-mail.

Karvy

Karvy caters to 19 mutual funds . Karvy allows you to update your Aadhaar details in the records of mutual funds serviced by it by clicking here

You can also update your Aadhaar by sending:

(ADRLNK <space> <PAN> <space> <AADHAAR NUMBER> <space><Y>)

to 9212993399 from your registered mobile number with Karvy.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund maintains its records on its own. And hence you need to update your Aadhaar details with them too, if you are invested in Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. Here is the link to do so.

If you have invested in schemes of Sundaram Mutual Fund or BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, you can upload your Aadhaar details here.

If for any reason you fail to upload your Aadhaar online, you can do so offline. You can download the form from the websites of RTA and submit it to the office of RTA or to the mutual funds office spread across India.