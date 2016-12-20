Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96

Array
Moneycontrol

Mutual Funds » MF Reports

Dec 21, 2016, 05.33 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96

Array

Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96

Array

Post Your Comments

Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96, is an open-ended equity linked savings scheme from Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 2,061.57 crore as on June 30, 2016.

Stocks

 Shares traded

 Mar '16 NAV %

 Jun '16 NAV%
Bata India

 370,263

 -

 0.98
ITC

 203,292

 0.71

 0.72
Zee Entertainment Enterprises

 175,447

 2.96

 3.53
Thomas Cook (India)

 147,814

 2.60

 2.84
Shoppers Stop

 133,314

 2.69

 2.75
Jet Airways

 96,749

 2.70

 2.73
Hitachi Home & Life Solutions

 43,149

 1.96

 2.32
Century Textiles and Ind

 40,300

 1.39

 1.69
Gillette India

 39,959

 2.33

 3.06
Pfizer

 33,034

 2.40

 2.59
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma

 28,880

 2.52

 2.56
Axis Bank

 7,960

 1.74

 1.90
Bayer CropScience

 6,930

 4.80

 4.60
Kotak Mahindra Bank

 6,626

 4.11

 4.17
Ashok Leyland

 6,446

 0.62

 0.51
ICICI Bank

 6,413

 2.18

 2.00
Kansai Nerolac Paints

 5,429

 0.95

 0.95
United Breweries Holdings

 5,339

 0.14

 0.15
Biocon

 4,168

 2.05

 2.85
IndusInd Bank

 3,531

 2.44

 2.54
Cummins India

 3,484

 1.74

 1.59
Bharat Financial Inclusion

 3,437

 0.44

 0.55
Reliance Industries

 3,292

 3.00

 2.52
HDFC Bank

 2,861

 2.21

 2.20
Yes Bank

 2,647

 1.88

 2.18
HDFC

 2,498

 2.25

 2.31
Larsen and Toubro

 2,359

 1.89

 2.11
Capital First

 2,104

 1.06

 1.26
Tech Mahindra

 2,076

 0.85

 0.82
Sun Pharma Ind

 1,894

 1.47

 1.24
Honeywell Automation

 1,854

 5.28

 5.30
HCL Technologies

 1,738

 1.28

 1.04
Infosys

 1,665

 1.48

 1.29
ICRA

 1,541

 4.15

 3.89
HUL

 1,491

 1.24

 1.16
M&M

 1,387

 0.48

 0.52
TCS

 1,020

 2.66

 2.44
Vedanta

 -5,499

 0.23

 0.30
IDFC

 -21,336

 0.23

 0.24
Equity

   96.52

 98.61
Cash & Call

   2.82

 1.70
Net Recvbl/Paybl

   0.64

 -0.30
Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96

