Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96

Dec 21, 2016, 05.33 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
|
|
Stocks
|
Shares traded
|
Mar '16 NAV %
|
Jun '16 NAV%
|
Bata India
|
370,263
|
-
|
0.98
|
ITC
|
203,292
|
0.71
|
0.72
|
Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|
175,447
|
2.96
|
3.53
|
Thomas Cook (India)
|
147,814
|
2.60
|
2.84
|
Shoppers Stop
|
133,314
|
2.69
|
2.75
|
Jet Airways
|
96,749
|
2.70
|
2.73
|
Hitachi Home & Life Solutions
|
43,149
|
1.96
|
2.32
|
Century Textiles and Ind
|
40,300
|
1.39
|
1.69
|
Gillette India
|
39,959
|
2.33
|
3.06
|
Pfizer
|
33,034
|
2.40
|
2.59
|
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma
|
28,880
|
2.52
|
2.56
|
Axis Bank
|
7,960
|
1.74
|
1.90
|
Bayer CropScience
|
6,930
|
4.80
|
4.60
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank
|
6,626
|
4.11
|
4.17
|
Ashok Leyland
|
6,446
|
0.62
|
0.51
|
ICICI Bank
|
6,413
|
2.18
|
2.00
|
Kansai Nerolac Paints
|
5,429
|
0.95
|
0.95
|
United Breweries Holdings
|
5,339
|
0.14
|
0.15
|
Biocon
|
4,168
|
2.05
|
2.85
|
IndusInd Bank
|
3,531
|
2.44
|
2.54
|
Cummins India
|
3,484
|
1.74
|
1.59
|
Bharat Financial Inclusion
|
3,437
|
0.44
|
0.55
|
Reliance Industries
|
3,292
|
3.00
|
2.52
|
HDFC Bank
|
2,861
|
2.21
|
2.20
|
Yes Bank
|
2,647
|
1.88
|
2.18
|
HDFC
|
2,498
|
2.25
|
2.31
|
Larsen and Toubro
|
2,359
|
1.89
|
2.11
|
Capital First
|
2,104
|
1.06
|
1.26
|
Tech Mahindra
|
2,076
|
0.85
|
0.82
|
Sun Pharma Ind
|
1,894
|
1.47
|
1.24
|
Honeywell Automation
|
1,854
|
5.28
|
5.30
|
HCL Technologies
|
1,738
|
1.28
|
1.04
|
Infosys
|
1,665
|
1.48
|
1.29
|
ICRA
|
1,541
|
4.15
|
3.89
|
HUL
|
1,491
|
1.24
|
1.16
|
M&M
|
1,387
|
0.48
|
0.52
|
TCS
|
1,020
|
2.66
|
2.44
|
Vedanta
|
-5,499
|
0.23
|
0.30
|
IDFC
|
-21,336
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
Equity
|
96.52
|
98.61
|
Cash & Call
|
2.82
|
1.70
|
Net Recvbl/Paybl
|
0.64
|
-0.30