Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96

Stocks Shares traded Mar '16 NAV % Jun '16 NAV% Bata India 370,263 - 0.98 ITC 203,292 0.71 0.72 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 175,447 2.96 3.53 Thomas Cook (India) 147,814 2.60 2.84 Shoppers Stop 133,314 2.69 2.75 Jet Airways 96,749 2.70 2.73 Hitachi Home & Life Solutions 43,149 1.96 2.32 Century Textiles and Ind 40,300 1.39 1.69 Gillette India 39,959 2.33 3.06 Pfizer 33,034 2.40 2.59 GlaxoSmithKline Pharma 28,880 2.52 2.56 Axis Bank 7,960 1.74 1.90 Bayer CropScience 6,930 4.80 4.60 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6,626 4.11 4.17 Ashok Leyland 6,446 0.62 0.51 ICICI Bank 6,413 2.18 2.00 Kansai Nerolac Paints 5,429 0.95 0.95 United Breweries Holdings 5,339 0.14 0.15 Biocon 4,168 2.05 2.85 IndusInd Bank 3,531 2.44 2.54 Cummins India 3,484 1.74 1.59 Bharat Financial Inclusion 3,437 0.44 0.55 Reliance Industries 3,292 3.00 2.52 HDFC Bank 2,861 2.21 2.20 Yes Bank 2,647 1.88 2.18 HDFC 2,498 2.25 2.31 Larsen and Toubro 2,359 1.89 2.11 Capital First 2,104 1.06 1.26 Tech Mahindra 2,076 0.85 0.82 Sun Pharma Ind 1,894 1.47 1.24 Honeywell Automation 1,854 5.28 5.30 HCL Technologies 1,738 1.28 1.04 Infosys 1,665 1.48 1.29 ICRA 1,541 4.15 3.89 HUL 1,491 1.24 1.16 M&M 1,387 0.48 0.52 TCS 1,020 2.66 2.44 Vedanta -5,499 0.23 0.30 IDFC -21,336 0.23 0.24 Equity 96.52 98.61 Cash & Call 2.82 1.70 Net Recvbl/Paybl 0.64 -0.30

, is an open-ended equity linked savings scheme from. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 2,061.57 crore as on June 30, 2016.