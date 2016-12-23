Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Plus (G)

Home » News » Mutual Funds » MF Reports
Dec 26, 2016
|Stocks
|Shares traded
|Mar '16 NAV %
|Jun '16 NAV%
|Federal Bank
|2,757,518
|-
|1.59
|Crompton Greaves
|1,515,077
|0.29
|1.55
|City Union Bank
|755,220
|-
|0.88
|Tata Steel
|729,161
|-
|2.35
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
|583,734
|-
|0.84
|IIFL Holdings
|457,021
|-
|1.02
|Unichem Laboratories
|430,069
|-
|1.23
|Dhanuka Agritech
|315,802
|-
|2.08
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|314,772
|2.86
|3.36
|Castrol India
|305,747
|-
|1.16
|Hindustan Unilever
|135,632
|-
|1.22
|Dalmia Bharat
|121,429
|1.02
|2.96
|ICICI Bank
|112,001
|6.04
|6.32
|PTC India
|58,053
|0.94
|1.16
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|48,059
|1.01
|1.68
|KPR Mill
|47,616
|-
|0.51
|Orient Cement
|38,964
|2.95
|3.57
|ACC
|18,801
|0.76
|1.18
|Jammu and Kashmir Bank
|16,183
|0.89
|1.01
|ITC
|12,670
|3.43
|2.56
|Greaves Cotton
|9,182
|2.15
|2.4
|Sonata Software
|8,036
|0.85
|0.97
|Jagran Prakashan
|7,474
|1.71
|1.92
|Orient Refractories
|7,440
|0.86
|0.99
|Kaveri Seed Company
|3,007
|2.11
|2.46
|Cummins India
|2,841
|3.88
|3.88
|Vedanta
|2,721
|1.11
|1.61
|DB Corp
|2,533
|1.05
|1.26
|HPCL
|1,331
|2.91
|3.64
|ALSTOM India
|1,264
|1.53
|1.55
|Automotive Axles
|1,198
|0.74
|0.77
|Oriental Hotels
|-12,451
|0.61
|0.77
|Atul Auto
|-13,180
|1.42
|1.27
|Credit Analysis and Research
|-21,981
|0.84
|0.66
|Aditya Birla Nuvo
|-26,328
|0.22
|-
|Birla Corporation
|-26,595
|0.1
|-
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|-31,935
|1.23
|1.13
|Gateway Distriparks
|-34,879
|1.22
|1.22
|Akzo Nobel India
|-41,140
|0.57
|-
|Hindustan Zinc
|-45,654
|1.86
|1.72
|Pfizer
|-47,167
|3.25
|2.49
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-69,138
|0.53
|0.25
|Axis Bank
|-82,302
|4.08
|4.39
|Infosys
|-101,816
|5.98
|4.47
|Oil India
|-135,241
|0.43
|-
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|-140,292
|0.97
|-
|Bajaj Corp
|-145,407
|0.57
|-
|Havells India
|-159,298
|0.52
|-
|Sundaram Finance
|-207,392
|2.74
|-
|GAIL India
|-212,685
|0.77
|-
|Apar Industries
|-240,378
|1.3
|0.2
|HCL Technologies
|-241,845
|2
|-
|GMDC
|-455,974
|0.85
|0.65
|Sun TV Network
|-482,500
|1.85
|-
|Indian Bank
|-502,164
|0.53
|-
|State Bank of India
|-642,126
|4.24
|3.3
|Bank Of Baroda
|-898,747
|2.03
|0.71
|Cairn India
|-1,311,720
|2.05
|-
|Equity
|95.32
|96.79
|Cash & Call
|5.1
|2.42
|Others
|1.73
|0.77
|Net Recvbl/Paybl
|-2.14
|0