Dec 26, 2016, 12.38 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Plus (G) , is an open-ended equity linked savings scheme from Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund . The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 998.95 crore as on June 30, 2016.

Stocks Shares traded Mar '16 NAV % Jun '16 NAV%
Federal Bank 2,757,518 - 1.59
Crompton Greaves 1,515,077 0.29 1.55
City Union Bank 755,220 - 0.88
Tata Steel 729,161 - 2.35
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical 583,734 - 0.84
IIFL Holdings 457,021 - 1.02
Unichem Laboratories 430,069 - 1.23
Dhanuka Agritech 315,802 - 2.08
Bharat Petroleum Corporation 314,772 2.86 3.36
Castrol India 305,747 - 1.16
Hindustan Unilever 135,632 - 1.22
Dalmia Bharat 121,429 1.02 2.96
ICICI Bank 112,001 6.04 6.32
PTC India 58,053 0.94 1.16
Torrent Pharmaceuticals 48,059 1.01 1.68
KPR Mill 47,616 - 0.51
Orient Cement 38,964 2.95 3.57
ACC 18,801 0.76 1.18
Jammu and Kashmir Bank 16,183 0.89 1.01
ITC 12,670 3.43 2.56
Greaves Cotton 9,182 2.15 2.4
Sonata Software 8,036 0.85 0.97
Jagran Prakashan 7,474 1.71 1.92
Orient Refractories 7,440 0.86 0.99
Kaveri Seed Company 3,007 2.11 2.46
Cummins India 2,841 3.88 3.88
Vedanta 2,721 1.11 1.61
DB Corp 2,533 1.05 1.26
HPCL 1,331 2.91 3.64
ALSTOM India 1,264 1.53 1.55
Automotive Axles 1,198 0.74 0.77
Oriental Hotels -12,451 0.61 0.77
Atul Auto -13,180 1.42 1.27
Credit Analysis and Research -21,981 0.84 0.66
Aditya Birla Nuvo -26,328 0.22 -
Birla Corporation -26,595 0.1 -
Multi Commodity Exchange of India -31,935 1.23 1.13
Gateway Distriparks -34,879 1.22 1.22
Akzo Nobel India -41,140 0.57 -
Hindustan Zinc -45,654 1.86 1.72
Pfizer -47,167 3.25 2.49
Karur Vysya Bank -69,138 0.53 0.25
Axis Bank -82,302 4.08 4.39
Infosys -101,816 5.98 4.47
Oil India -135,241 0.43 -
Kotak Mahindra Bank -140,292 0.97 -
Bajaj Corp -145,407 0.57 -
Havells India -159,298 0.52 -
Sundaram Finance -207,392 2.74 -
GAIL India -212,685 0.77 -
Apar Industries -240,378 1.3 0.2
HCL Technologies -241,845 2 -
GMDC -455,974 0.85 0.65
Sun TV Network -482,500 1.85 -
Indian Bank -502,164 0.53 -
State Bank of India -642,126 4.24 3.3
Bank Of Baroda -898,747 2.03 0.71
Cairn India -1,311,720 2.05 -
Equity   95.32 96.79
Cash & Call   5.1 2.42
Others   1.73 0.77
Net Recvbl/Paybl   -2.14 0
Tags  Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Plus Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund
