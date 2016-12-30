Retail investors poured money into equity funds in 2016

Dec 30, 2016, 03.57 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himadri Buch (more)

Assistant Editor, Moneycontrol.com |

Here is the good news for the mutual fund industry. Retail investors continued to pour money into equity diversified schemes in 2016 despite the indifferent performance of benchmark indices.

In nine out of the 11 months till November, equity schemes saw more money coming in than going out. The not so good news—investors were not as enthusiastic about equity schemes this year as they were in 2015. Inflows of Rs 44,772 crore, were almost half of the Rs 90,603 crore received in 2015.

Fund managers said bouts of volatility and lacklustre returns impacted investor sentiment prompting them to pull out investments from equity schemes and shift to debt funds due to low-risk and attractive returns. Currently, mutual fund industry offers 400 equity schemes with a total asset size of Rs 4.68 lakh crore as on November 30.

Debt funds, on the other hand, on the back of robust performance attracted investors' attention. The income category saw inflows in 8 months out of 11. Investors flocked to long-duration debt funds which are likely to benefit from falling interest rates.

Asset managers feel long-duration bond funds could show good returns in the coming months, with the Reserve Bank of India likely to signal softer interest rates.

"The ten year yield is already factoring in a 50 basis point rate cut, so there could be some volatility around that. We expect debt markets to be range bound and investors would be advised to invest in a short term bond fund or in a dynamic bond fund," said Murthy Nagarajan, head-fixed income, Quantum Mutual Fund.

Balanced funds was the only category that recorded inflows on all 11 months. Gold ETFs saw inflows only in the month of October this year. The yellow metal witnessed strong volatility all through 2016 due to global events such as Brexit, US presidential election and anticipation of an interest rate hike by the US Fed.

*The data for the month of December will be available in January 2017 on AMFI website.

         Net Inflow/Outflow in MF categories month wise in 2016 (Rs in Crore)

Fund Categories

      Jan

       Feb

     Mar

     Apr

     May

     June

     July

     Aug

    Sep

    Oct

     Nov
Income

 15,014

 -925

 -14,048

 31,448

 5,688

 1,697

 43,913

 28,457

 -11,024

 52,125

 18,306
Equity

 2,128

 1,634

 -3,206

 4,042

 4,260

 -45

 2,221

 6,103

 3,248

 8,688

 8,068
Balanced

 880

 941

 78

 366

 974

 2,402

 2,079

 2,732

 3,275

 3,385

 3,632
Liquid

 2,455

 20,039

 -58,605

 1,34,311

 -69,399

 -26,847

 54,212

 -13,182

 19,630

 -34,813

 1,350
Gilt

 23

 -572

 -1,073

 -372

 -837

 7

 -171

 31

 -961

 1,353

 899
ELSS-Equity

 786

 888

 1,836

 396

 461

 365

 285

 402

 495

 706

 1,011
Gold ETFs

 -81

 -142

 -105

 -69

 -79

 -80

 -183

 -51

 -77

 20

 -69
Other ETFs

 1,385

 1,190

 1,866

 71

 766

 1,009

 387

 892

 1,533

 940

 2,830
Source: AMFI






Tags  mutual fund inflow outflow equity funds debt funds balanced funds gold ETFs
