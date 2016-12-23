Demonetisation drives surge in MF buying of bank stocks in Nov

Mutual funds waded into bank shares in November, seeing the sector as the major beneficiary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shock move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, data released on Friday showed.

The funds deployed 20.92% of their equity assets under management (AUM) into the banking sector, the highest allocation to any sector and more than double the amount they ploughed into the next-best sector, information technology.

The data released on the website of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) showed that 43 mutual funds had invested Rs 1,06,796 crore in bank stocks in November. The site did not mention the October figure but the numbers exceeded those of September at 20.8% or 1,05,018 crore, and are a shade higher than the 20.9% in August.

Mutual fund managers attributed the increased allocation of bank shares to demonetisation, as the cash in circulation that will be converted to bank deposits, making banks the biggest beneficiaries of the move.

“Banks will benefit because more flow of money will come in to these banks as deposits and particularly low-cost deposits,” says Sadanand Shetty, equity fund manager, Taurus Mutual Fund.

Shares of most state-owned banks did well in weak markets post-demonetisation on the back of swelling deposits and falling treasury yields. Bank of Baroda gained 6 percent in November, Bank of India put on 5 percent and Canara Bank, 2 percent.

A boost to cashless transactions is also good for the banks as the sector dominates the retail payment system.

"MF exposure to this sector is the highest as compared to others such as IT and pharma as firstly in the long run, banking constitutes a major part of India’s growth story," Shetty added.

Managers cannot take too bearish a call on banking stocks, given the sector’s 33 percent weight in the S&P BSE index.

After banks, IT was the second-most preferred sector with fund managers. Equity fund managers' deployment in IT sectors was at Rs 41,805 crore or 8.19% of AUM followed by pharma Rs 40,448 crore or 7.92%, showed the data on SEBI.

Fund managers have been lapping up IT stocks in view of the weakening rupee, which increases IT exporters' profitability.

About 85 percent of the IT service companies' revenues come from exports, especially the US and Europe. A strong dollar boosts their earnings in rupee terms.

Last month, the rupee hit a 39-month low against the US dollar ending the month at 68.78 a dollar compared to 66.69 per dollar end of October.