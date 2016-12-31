Home » News » Mutual Funds » MF-Interview
Jan 02, 2017, 11.27 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Anil Ghelani, Senior VP at DSP BlackRock Investment Managers and Deepak Gupta, VP & Fund Manager-Equities at Kotak Mutual Fund compared gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), jewellery companies and other investment options and also spoke on whether investors should move their money to gold funds.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Should you invest your money in gold funds?
In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Anil Ghelani, Senior VP at DSP BlackRock Investment Managers and Deepak Gupta, VP & Fund Manager-Equities at Kotak Mutual Fund compared gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), jewellery companies and other investment options and also spoke on whether investors should move their money to gold funds.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.