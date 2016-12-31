Should you invest your money in gold funds?

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Anil Ghelani, Senior VP at DSP BlackRock Investment Managers and Deepak Gupta, VP & Fund Manager-Equities at Kotak Mutual Fund compared gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), jewellery companies and other investment options and also spoke on whether investors should move their money to gold funds.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Mutual Funds » MF-Interview

Jan 02, 2017, 11.27 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Should you invest your money in gold funds?

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Anil Ghelani, Senior VP at DSP BlackRock Investment Managers and Deepak Gupta, VP & Fund Manager-Equities at Kotak Mutual Fund compared gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), jewellery companies and other investment options and also spoke on whether investors should move their money to gold funds.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Should you invest your money in gold funds?

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Anil Ghelani, Senior VP at DSP BlackRock Investment Managers and Deepak Gupta, VP & Fund Manager-Equities at Kotak Mutual Fund compared gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), jewellery companies and other investment options and also spoke on whether investors should move their money to gold funds.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Anil Ghelani, Senior VP at DSP BlackRock Investment Managers and Deepak Gupta, VP & Fund Manager-Equities at Kotak Mutual Fund compared gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), jewellery companies and other investment options and also spoke on whether investors should move their money to gold funds.

Watch video for more...
Q Turnover rates would be most relevant to analyse the achievement of:
Tags  Manisha Gupta Anil Ghelani DSP Blackrock Invest Managers Deepak Gupta Kotak Mutual Fund gold ETF gold funds
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Should you invest your money in gold funds?

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.